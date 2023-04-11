Behind The March Madness Tournament: Two of The Tournament Teams Got Into a Knock Down, Drag Out Fight Before Their Game

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 11 April 2023

The four players that were involved in the fracas were all benched.

LOS ANGELES - (Sports Satire) - Zorro La Bamba with The Sports Bet Gazette reports that two of the starting players for Swamp State College got into a knock-down, drag-out fight with two players for Massachusetts State University prior to their game.

La Bamba reported that the March Madness Committee on Rules & Policy swore everyone involved to secrecy.

According to La Bamba, who witnessed the unfortunate incident, the altercation took place when one of the SSC players said that one of the MSU players had the ugliest looking dreadlocks that he had ever seen.

The MSU player fired back saying that the SSC player was very underendowed in the pecker (penis) department.

Fists were thrown and the March Madness Rules & Policy Committee forced the four players to remain on the bench and not play for even one minute.

SIDENOTE: The whole embarrassing incident is being investigated and the four players could all be expelled.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

March Madness

