March Madness: Player and Cheerleader Caught Canoodling In a Walmart Parking Lot

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 14 April 2023

image for March Madness: Player and Cheerleader Caught Canoodling In a Walmart Parking Lot
Vienna is majoring in Greek Architecture and minoring in Strip Mining.

ALBANY, New York - (Spoof Sports) - The Lighthouse Press News has just broken the story that had been swept under the rug, that a basketball player and a cheerleader, who both attend John Deere College in Nebraska were caught canoodling in the back seat of an Uber car at a Walmart parking lot in Albany (NY).

The couple was identified as JDC starting center Kaito Amagi.23, and head cheerleader Vienna Schooner, 19.

According to LPN writer Skippy Viperwater, the two had just met three days before the NCAA basketball tournament and Kaito had already gotten to first, second, and third base.

The passionately amorous couple was videotaped hitting a home run on Walmart's video surveillance system.

Meanwhile, the president of John Deere College is looking into what the punishment for the two dilly dallyers should be. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

March Madness

