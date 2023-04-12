March Madness: One of The Head Coaches Body Slammed One of His Players in The Dressing Room

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 12 April 2023

image for March Madness: One of The Head Coaches Body Slammed One of His Players in The Dressing Room
March Madness scandals are starting to see the light of day.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - (Spoof Sports) - In yet another March Madness behind-the-scenes-scandal, comes word that one of the head coaches, actually became so upset with one of his players holier-than-thou attitude, that he picked him up, and body slammed him onto the dressing room floor.

Sportsapalooza writer Pia Confetti, was in the Alabama Tech University locker room and she was shocked-as-hell at the out-of-control ballistic antics of the cruel son-of-a-bitch coach, who looks like a Trump clone, except nowhere near as orange, and no fucking near as heavy as Moby Dickless (Trump).

One of the ATU players secretly video-taped the whole sordid incident, and that video is now in the hands of The March Madness Rules & Policy Committee.

Miss Confetti revealed that the player is the starting point guard for the ATU Cotton Kings, Calhoun "The Redwood Tree" Levee, 19, who also has a 4.0 grade point average.

Levee's injuries include a sprained back, bruised ears, a dislocated scrotum, misaligned tonsils, and a protruding belly button.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
March Madness

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more