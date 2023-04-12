March Madness: One of The Head Coaches Body Slammed One of His Players in The Dressing Room

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - (Spoof Sports) - In yet another March Madness behind-the-scenes-scandal, comes word that one of the head coaches, actually became so upset with one of his players holier-than-thou attitude, that he picked him up, and body slammed him onto the dressing room floor.

Sportsapalooza writer Pia Confetti, was in the Alabama Tech University locker room and she was shocked-as-hell at the out-of-control ballistic antics of the cruel son-of-a-bitch coach, who looks like a Trump clone, except nowhere near as orange, and no fucking near as heavy as Moby Dickless (Trump).

One of the ATU players secretly video-taped the whole sordid incident, and that video is now in the hands of The March Madness Rules & Policy Committee.

Miss Confetti revealed that the player is the starting point guard for the ATU Cotton Kings, Calhoun "The Redwood Tree" Levee, 19, who also has a 4.0 grade point average.

Levee's injuries include a sprained back, bruised ears, a dislocated scrotum, misaligned tonsils, and a protruding belly button.