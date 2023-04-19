Wyoming High Schools With Native American Mascot Names Must Change Them Or Receive a Heavy Fine

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 19 April 2023

image for Wyoming High Schools With Native American Mascot Names Must Change Them Or Receive a Heavy Fine
"The 'Redskins' was the most racist name in all of sports." -VP KAMALA HARRIS

CHEYENNE, Wyoming - (Spoof Sports) - Wyoming's State Senate has passed a new law NAN-90132, which states that every high school in the state that has a Native American mascot name must change it within 60 days.

The director of The Wyoming State Educational Department (WSED) stated that any school that still uses the Indian name will be fined $17,000. Moreover, they will be prohibited from playing football, baseball, basketball, soccer, or volleyball for 120 days.

The non-complying school will also lose its yearly book endowment allotment, free breakfast program, unlimited chalk supply, and the right to hold its year-end Junior-Senior Prom. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
NamesNative Americans

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more