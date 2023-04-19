Wyoming High Schools With Native American Mascot Names Must Change Them Or Receive a Heavy Fine

CHEYENNE, Wyoming - (Spoof Sports) - Wyoming's State Senate has passed a new law NAN-90132, which states that every high school in the state that has a Native American mascot name must change it within 60 days.

The director of The Wyoming State Educational Department (WSED) stated that any school that still uses the Indian name will be fined $17,000. Moreover, they will be prohibited from playing football, baseball, basketball, soccer, or volleyball for 120 days.

The non-complying school will also lose its yearly book endowment allotment, free breakfast program, unlimited chalk supply, and the right to hold its year-end Junior-Senior Prom. ■