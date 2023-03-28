A List of 10 Towns With Very Vulgar Names

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 28 March 2023

image for A List of 10 Towns With Very Vulgar Names
G-Spot, Wales is known as "The Tampon Capital of The United Kingdom."

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The Metro News Service has just released a groundbreaking list of the world's top 10 most vulgar named cities.

According to MNS investigative reporter Joaquin Cerveza, the list was compiled by scouring through obscure maps and historical texts, as well as some questionable websites with names that cannot be repeated here.

TOP 10 CITIES WITH ABSURD NAMES


1. Cunt Creek, Greenland

2. G-Spot, Wales

3. Vaginaville, Thailand

4. Mount Bitch, Bangladesh

5. Crotch Cuddle, Canada

6. Hide O' Salami, Ireland

7. Old Labia Minora, Mongolia

8. Gonad Gulch, Oklahoma

9. Pussy Pass, Pisagovia

10. Menage-a-Trois, France

HONORABLE MENTION: Intercourse, Pennsylvania, USA and Titty Ho, Northamptonshire, UK.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Names

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more