The Shortest Player In The Entire March Madness Tournament Stands 5-Foot-1-Inch And He Can Dunk The Ball Like a 7-Footer

Saturday, 11 March 2023

"Buzzy's" girlfriend is the Cracker State College head cheerleader and she's 5-feet-10-inches tall.

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - (Satire News) - The Cracker State College Vikings of Valdosta, Georgia are favored to make it all the way to the "Final Four."

Vikings Coach Roscoe Chatterwater, who played pro ball with the Boston Celtics for six years, says that he is extremely proud of his star basketball player, point guard Bernard "Buzzy" Corkwax.

Coach Chatt, as he is known, says that "Buzzy" at 5-Foot-1-Inch is the shortest player at the March Madness Tournament, but he can jump and dunk the ball like any 7-footer.

Corkwax also drinks more Gatorade than anyone at the tournament (a dozen 16-ounce bottles per game).

"Buzzy" received his very first basketball from his Grandpa Iggy Corkwax when he was only two weeks old.

And by the time little Bernie was 9-months-old, he could dribble the ball with both hands and shoot and make baskets from as far as 12 feet.

SIDENOTE: Vikings head cheerleader Amanda Dillareno, who stands 5-Foot-10-Inches tall and is "Buzzy's" girlfriend says that he is by far the best lover that she has ever had.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

