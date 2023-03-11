An NCAA March Madness Player Caught With Eight Pounds of Aspen Loco Weed In His Suitcase

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

DAYTON, Ohio - (Sports Satire) - The NCAA March Madness Rules & Policy Committee has just pointed out that the star player with Swamp State College, Jean Jean Cadillac, who wears number 99, has been arrested.

March Madness security reported that Cadillac was noticed having a hard time carrying his suitcase in the hotel lobby, and after being stopped, security guards found eight pounds of Aspen Loco Weed in his official Swamp State College Gators suitcase.

At first Caddy, as his coach, teammates, and Gator cheerleaders call him tried to say that the suitcase was not his, and that he had found it in the hotel parking lot and that he was going to turn it in to the hotel authorities.

SIDENOTE: When hotel security opened the suitcase it had Cadillac's wallet, his social security card, a box of Gators condoms, and a photo of his girlfriend Missy dressed in her McDonalds uniform.