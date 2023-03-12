A List of 10 Things That NCAA March Madness Fans Love About The National Basketball Tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa - (Sports Satire) - Well, it's that time of the year again, and the NCAA's March Madness Basketball Tournament is here. And once again basketball fans from all over the world travel to the March Madness games for many reasons.

Here is a compilation of some of the reason why that is.

A LIST OF 10 ITEMS THAT NCAA MARCH MADNESS FANS

LOVE ABOUT THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

1. Fans get to see so many hot, sexy, gorgeous cheerleaders.

2. It is truly uplifting to see so many young players that have not yet become damn divas.

3. The food sold at the concession stands is really damn good.

4. Unlike in the NBA, college players are not allowed to flop on the court floor like a tuna fish out of water

5. The names of the different March Madness teams are interesting, such as the Hoosiers, the Fire Breathing Dragons, the Barbarians, and the Space Invaders.

6. Since the basketball hoop is 13 inches lower than the NBA basket, the NCAA fans get to see a lot more slam dunks.

7. In the NBA, a player fouls out when he gets six fouls, and in the NCAA, the number is eight, which allows the player to remain in the game a lot longer.

8. In March Madness games, pushing, shoving, kicking, biting or shooting are not allowed.

9. Fans get to see some truly beautiful uniforms such as fuchsia and burgundy, lavender and orange, and pink and purple.

10. Unlike in the NBA, March Madness college players are allowed to bet up to $800 on the outcome of the games.