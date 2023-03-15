The Reason Why Arkansas A&M University Has Been Disqualified From Entering The March Madness Tournament

Riley Gadzooks is the most infamous moonshiner in Arkansas.

SACRAMENTO, California - (Sports Satire) - Word out of the March Madness Tournament is that Arkansas A&M University has been disqualified from the national tournament.

Sportsapalooza reporter Pia Confetti said that four of the Arkansas A&M players were caught drinking moonshine in the parking lot of a local McDonalds.

Two of the players have an uncle who is one of the biggest moonshines in the state.

His name is Riley Gadzooks, 42, and even though he dropped out of school during the second grade, he is regarded as the best damn moonshiner in the entire state.

His "customers" say that Uncle Riley's moonshine tastes like Kool-Aid, but with a kick!

Gadzooks said that he is currently dating his cousin Ramona Gadzooks, but they do not plan to marry, unless of course Riley can find a way to make his moonshine marriage legal in the state.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

