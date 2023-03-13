The Star Player For Left Coast College Has Been Sent Home After March Madness Officials Learned That He Tried to Pass Off a Counterfeit $100 Bill

ORLANDO, Florida - (Sports Satire) - The Sports Bet Gazette has just broken the story that a star player for Left Coast College has just been sent back to California, after NCAA March Madness officials learned that he had tried to pass a fake $100 bill.

The player named Gunterino Blasameeko, 21, tried to use the fake bill to buy potato chips, a Diet Dr. Pepper, and some condoms.

He tried to say that the fake bill was not his, but March Madness authorities found his fingerprints and DNA all over the bill.

NCAA March Madness officials agree not to press charges against Blasameeko, because they realized that if they would have, he would have been deported back to his home country of Macedonia, which is currently in the middle of an anti-Communist uprising.

SIDENOTE: The NCAA Rules & Policy Committee did not buy the story that Blasameeko's girlfriend Trudy Biggenfux, who works as a meter maid in El Segundo, California, actually had printed up the fake bill.