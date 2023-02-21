Tiger Joke Smells Fishy: Sorry He Handed Justin Thomas A Tampon

BILLINGSGATE POST: This just goes to prove, once and for all, that feminists have no sense of humor. And you don’t have to be female to be a feminist. In fact, anyone can bend their gender and be offended by just about anything. That’s why men are men, and women are jealous of the sheep.

This past Saturday, during the first round of golf of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club, playing with his very good friend Justin Thomas, the forty-seven-year-old Tiger sang “Blue Bayou” as he outdrove his 29 year-old buddy by 10 yards. Then, while walking down the fairway, he slipped a Tampon into the hand of JT.

Call the Cops! You can’t do that! Some on social media said the incident had sexist overtones.

“If Tiger spent three months a year bleeding and coping with period pain, they’d make a whole-ass documentary about how champions overcome insurmountable obstacles,” sniffed a writer for USA Today.

Sports Illustrated:

“Everybody loves a joke, but a joke shouldn’t energize sexism that has haunted women for generations.” Adding: “I know what happens when men tease each other in the comfort of their own cocoons. The jokes can sometimes be tasteless, offensive, racist and sexist.”

DUH!

How about if you don’t hit your drive past the Women’s tee, you have to hang your nuts out?

Why do you never see a “cart boy” on the course?

SEXISM!

Dr. Slim: “The broads are just jealous because we have more fun than they have.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. If they didn’t have a p*ssy, there would be a bounty on them.”