The March Madness NCAA Rules & Policy Committee May Prohibit a 7-Foot-4-Inch Transgender Player From Participating In The Basketball Tournament

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 11 March 2023

Violina Chillwood was born Vincent Chillwood and "She/He" still has a penis.

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - (Sports Satire) - A transgender center who plays for Land of Cotton University may be prohibited from participating in the March Madness NCAA Basketball Tournament.

LCU's Violina Chillwood, who was born Vincent Chillwood, apparently has caused quite the stir, as eight of the participating teams say that Miss Chillwood, will make the totally male players nervous, embarrassed, and stressed out.

Maynard Bizzle, the attorney who is representing Violina Chillwood, says that "She" technically is still a male since the transgender surgery was just to give "Her" some huge 44-DD tits, which according to several of her teammates look positively gorgeous.

Bizzle pointed out that although Miss Chillwood, does look like a female, "She" still has a regulation-sized penis.

Meanwhile, the coach for Wyoming A&M has said that if Miss Chillwood is allowed to participate then he will take his team back to Cheyenne in protest.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

