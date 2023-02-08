An Ex-Circus Midget Is The First Dwarf To Be a Member of NASCAR

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 8 February 2023

image for An Ex-Circus Midget Is The First Dwarf To Be a Member of NASCAR
"Izzy dated Stormy Daniels back in 2013." -JEFF COHEN

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - (Satire News) - NASCAR is reporting that they have just hired the very first "Little Person" to be one of their race car drivers.

NASCAR spokesperson Sonja Albertino, 32, stated that Izzio Shackley, 30, of Buloxi, Mississippi, who used to be a clown with the Shrine Circus, has dreamed about being a race car driver ever since he was 6, and his mom bought him his first hula hoop.

Izzy, as his 5-foot-11-inch Croatian wife, Yvette, calls him said that her tiny hubby, who only stands 3-foot-1 inch said that he has to use a fast food booster chair in order to be able to see over the steering wheel.

Veteran stock car driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. tired to talk Izzy out of being a race car driver, but Shackley told him to stick his socket wrench up his arrogant ass.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
discriminationMidgetsNASCAR

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more