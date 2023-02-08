An Ex-Circus Midget Is The First Dwarf To Be a Member of NASCAR

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - (Satire News) - NASCAR is reporting that they have just hired the very first "Little Person" to be one of their race car drivers.

NASCAR spokesperson Sonja Albertino, 32, stated that Izzio Shackley, 30, of Buloxi, Mississippi, who used to be a clown with the Shrine Circus, has dreamed about being a race car driver ever since he was 6, and his mom bought him his first hula hoop.

Izzy, as his 5-foot-11-inch Croatian wife, Yvette, calls him said that her tiny hubby, who only stands 3-foot-1 inch said that he has to use a fast food booster chair in order to be able to see over the steering wheel.

Veteran stock car driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. tired to talk Izzy out of being a race car driver, but Shackley told him to stick his socket wrench up his arrogant ass.