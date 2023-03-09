Thoroughbred Trainer Bob Baffert Has Just Bought a Racehorse "Sir Scrotum" From Princess Sarah Ferguson

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 9 March 2023

Princess Fergy is a big fan of Bob Baffert so she let him have "Scrotty" for $900.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - (Sports Satire) - The world's greatest thoroughbred racehorse trainer has just purchased a horse from Sarah Ferguson, aka Fergie, of the infamous toe-sucking scandal Fergie.

Bob Baffert, who has won more races than Taylor Swift has had boyfriends, disclosed that after having an extensive man-to-horse talk with "Sir Scrotum" he (Baffert) feels like he (Sir Scrotum) could be a future Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes winner.

Baffy noted that his new horse only has 3 and a ½ hooves, but he can run as fast as any horse that he has ever seen with 4 hooves.

Baffert noted that since "Sir Scrotum's" dick is extremely large, it will have a tendency of slowing him down a bit, but the good thing is that because of his well-endowed prick, the horse will definitely distract every one of the female thoroughbreds in the race. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

