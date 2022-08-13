The US Thoroughbred Horse Racing Federation Insists That The Owner’s of The Race Horse, “Horse Shit” Change Its Name

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - (Sports Satire) - Sportsapalooza is reporting that the United States Thoroughbred Racing Federation is demanding that the owner of the race horse named "Horse Shit," change it's name immediately.

The owner of the horse is Sim Shon Shuck, who stated that he is a Saudi Arabian prince.

The USTRF replied that they do not care if he is King Mazola of fucking Cambodia, he will change the name of his horse or else be hit with a $500,000 fine.

Sim Shon Shuck reportedly said that the half mil is chump change. So the federation upped the monetary figure to $2 million.

The prince agreed to change his horse's unacceptable name and asked if he could change the name from "Horse Shit" to "The Mar-a-Lago Liar."

Prince Sim Shon Shuck was told that the name would be perfectly acceptable, since everyone knows that the 'Pussy Grabbing Trumptwat' is in fact a fucking LIAR!