A Very Sexy Transgender Hooters Girl Says That Marjorie Taylor Greene Texts Her At Least a Dozen Times a Day

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 5 March 2023

image for A Very Sexy Transgender Hooters Girl Says That Marjorie Taylor Greene Texts Her At Least a Dozen Times a Day
Cordy says that MTG's cunt (vagina) looks so damn inviting.

SAN FRANCISCO - (Satire News) - An attractive Hooters girl, who was born a boy, has informed Bedroom Pillow Talk, that Marjorie Taylor Greene has become obsessed and infatuated with her since seeing her on the "Tonight Show."

Cordelia Figgatini, 24, told BPT's Carolina Chipotle, that MTG, who recently divorced her husband, because she found out that she likes to swing from both sides of the plate has fallen head-over-heels, (high stiletto heels) in love with her.

Figgy, as her ex-boyriend, an infielder for the San Francisco Giants pegged her (no pun intended) quipped that she has really gotten into Marjorie hitting on her and even yodeling in her canyon, which is an Arizona term...canyon, Grand Canyon, yodeling, pubic region.

SIDENOTE: When Marjorie was asked about her relationship with Figgy, she did her best Trumptwat imitation and said that she did not know Figgy, and she has never met Figgy, and if she did, she would not know her because she prefers blondes and Figgy is a brunette.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

