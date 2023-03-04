TIJUANA, Mexico - (Sports Satire) - Word from the Kardashian Klan is that Kim is happier than an anteater smack dab in the middle of a huge ant bed.

And according to Tittle Tattle Tonight writer Pico de Gallo, it's because Kimmy's new boyfriend is Joaquin Beauregard Gazpacho, who is regarded as the greatest, most fearless matador in the entire world.

"El Gazpacho" is regarded as "The LeBron James of Bullfighting."

Kim says that "Gazy" is not only an amazing matador, but he is the greatest lover that she has ever had.

She divulged that her Spaniard boyfriend is fantabulous in bed and he even makes Kim's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson seem like one of the Munchkins from "The Wizard of Oz."

Kim and her big-gorgeous assed sisters were in awe as they thrillingly watched "El Gazpacho" woo the crowd of over 27,000 fans at Tijuana's Pancho Villa Commemorative Bullfight Arena.

Joaquin Beauegard Gazpacho is so damn good he can actually fight a bull while munching on a fajita taco.