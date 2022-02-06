Spain’s World Famous Matador, El Gazpacho, Is Expected To Make A Full Recovery From His Recent Ass Goring In Tijuana, Mexico

BARCELONA, Spain – (Sports Satire) – Sporting Chance Magazine (Madrid) is reporting that the greatest matador to ever enter a bullring will make a full recovery after being gored at Tijuana’s Mrs. Pancho Villa Bullring.

The goring appeared in mid-January, and doctor’s expect for Joaquin Beauregard Gazpacho to be back in his matador’s suit of lights by early April.

Sporting Chance Magazine writer Hercules Confetti, noted that El Gazpacho was gored in his right ass cheek, and plastic surgeons in Barcelona, Spain took some skin from his left ass cheek and transplanted it to his right ass cheek.

Meanwhile Mrs. Gazpacho, the extremely lusciously sexy wife of “Lucky” Gazpacho told reporters at the couple’s mansion “I ease so heppy tu seys tu ju guys and guyas dat my husbandt Gazi, he ease berry fine and dat he can steel du tu me, how ju sey eat, boink dee fooking daylights out of me, tank ju tu meny.”

[EDITOR’S NOTE: Having seen Esmeralda Gazpacho at two different bullfights, once in Madrid and another time in Oslo, Norway, I can say without-a-shadow-of-a-doubt that the woman is more than a 10, hell she’s every bit a 12! ]