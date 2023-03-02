Mexico's Meanest Fighting Bull Is Put Out To Pasture After Goring The 3rd Matador in 4 Weeks

TIJUANA, Mexico - (Sports Satire) - Mexico's El Ole News has just put out that the National Bullfighting Agency of Mexico (NBAM) has decided to put one of the meanest fighting bulls in the history of bullfighting out to pasture.

The bullfighting bull named, "El Loco Loco," recently gored the third matador in four weeks.

Famed bullfighter Fresno Maracas, 29, from Aguascalientes (Hot Waters) Mexico, who was gored in Tijuana's Pancho Villa Commemorative Bullring, is expected to make a full recovery after getting gored by "El Loco Loco" in his pubic region, or to be more exact, 1¼ inches from his verga (dick).

Before him two other matadors were gored, (1) Bernardo "Zippy" Ortega, 28, of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and Ramiro Raul "El Matador Macho" Luna-Sol, 31, who hails from the Popocatepetl region of Mexico City.

SIDENOTE: El Ole reports that when a fighting bull wins the bullfight, which is really fucking rare as hell, the bull is put out to pasture, where he will be bred to very willing cows so that he will breed little bulls who are just as damn mean as the daddy.