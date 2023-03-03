A 14-Year-Old Boxing Sensation From Laredo, Texas Knocks Out Mike Tyson In The 1st Round

LAS VEGAS - (Sports Satire) - Boxing history was made at The Pyramid Gambling Casino and Hotel thanks to a 14-year-old boxing sensation from Laredo, Texas, named Sunny "The Tsunami" Sinatini and the once-amazingly powerful punching Mike "Ink Face" Tyson.

Tyson, who was once considered the hardest puncher and the meanest boxer to ever enter the square circle was noted for biting off boxing opponents personal body parts, like Evander Holyfield's ear, Bucko Dogwood's left nostril, and Luigi "The Pizza" Cuppatini's belly button.

When the bell rang, Sunny ran towards "Ink Face" Tyson and within 19 seconds he had knocked him flat out.

Sinatini's father Nick "The Trick" Sinatini bought little Sunny his first pair of boxing gloves at the age of 9 weeks.

At the age of six, Sunny knocked out a local water meter reader who stood 6-foot-2, and weighed 215 pounds.

A witness said that the meter reader said that his mom looked kinda of weird wearing a pair of used lumberjack boots.

Little Sunny, went up to the adult and instantly floored him with a powerful right uppercut sending the meter reader to the asphalt and bleeding from four different places including his scrotum.