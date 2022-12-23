Brooklyn's "Boxing MILF" Mindy Mindafelli, Is The New National Women's Boxing Federation Champion

LAS VEGAS - (Sports Satire) - The National Women's Boxing Federation has crowned a new champion after Mindy "The Boxing MILF" Mindafelli knocked out the champion Barbie Barentindo just 17 seconds into the second round.

Mindafelli hit Barentindo with two uppercuts that sent the 6-foot-tall native of Boston through the ropes and landing in the second row.

It took arena doctors 8 minutes to bring Barbie from LaLaLand and back into the harsh reality, that she had just gotten her fat ass kicked by a woman who only stands 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighs just 113 pounds.

Mindafelli, who lives in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, is now 34-0, and Barentindo's record is now 51-1.

SIDENOTE: Pay-Per-View is talking to Mindafelli and Mike Tyson about having a boxing match to benefit the citizens of the Ukraine.