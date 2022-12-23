Brooklyn's "Boxing MILF" Mindy Mindafelli, Is The New National Women's Boxing Federation Champion

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 23 December 2022

image for Brooklyn's "Boxing MILF" Mindy Mindafelli, Is The New National Women's Boxing Federation Champion
Mindy insists that all of her sparring partners be male boxers, she says it makes her tougher.

LAS VEGAS - (Sports Satire) - The National Women's Boxing Federation has crowned a new champion after Mindy "The Boxing MILF" Mindafelli knocked out the champion Barbie Barentindo just 17 seconds into the second round.

Mindafelli hit Barentindo with two uppercuts that sent the 6-foot-tall native of Boston through the ropes and landing in the second row.

It took arena doctors 8 minutes to bring Barbie from LaLaLand and back into the harsh reality, that she had just gotten her fat ass kicked by a woman who only stands 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighs just 113 pounds.

Mindafelli, who lives in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, is now 34-0, and Barentindo's record is now 51-1.

SIDENOTE: Pay-Per-View is talking to Mindafelli and Mike Tyson about having a boxing match to benefit the citizens of the Ukraine.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

