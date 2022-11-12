The World's Greatest Female Boxer Knocks Out Her Male Opponent In The 1st Round!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 12 November 2022

image for The World's Greatest Female Boxer Knocks Out Her Male Opponent In The 1st Round!
"Little Shannon is one tough gal, who is considered 'The Female Mike Tyson.'" -SUGAR RAY LEONARD

LAS VEGAS - (Sports Satire) - Sports Buzz reporter Jenny Jo Viper writes that the greatest woman boxer in the history of the sport is now 29-0.

New Jersey-native Shannon Riggatori easy beat male boxer Tony "The Fist" Pantavelli, knocking him out just 37 seconds into the first round.

Pantavelli's record now falls to 47-4.

Riggatori caught Pantavelli with an uppercut to the chin that sent the Chicago boxer reeling through the ropes, and landing in the expensive ringside seats, bloodied and embarrassed as shit.

A ringside reporter with Sportsapalooza News overheard "The Fist" mumble if Riggy had hit him with a fucking sledgehammer.

SIDENOTE: The 107-pound Riggatori is now ranked #7 by the prestigious World Boxing Federation.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

