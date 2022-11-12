The World's Greatest Female Boxer Knocks Out Her Male Opponent In The 1st Round!

LAS VEGAS - (Sports Satire) - Sports Buzz reporter Jenny Jo Viper writes that the greatest woman boxer in the history of the sport is now 29-0.

New Jersey-native Shannon Riggatori easy beat male boxer Tony "The Fist" Pantavelli, knocking him out just 37 seconds into the first round.

Pantavelli's record now falls to 47-4.

Riggatori caught Pantavelli with an uppercut to the chin that sent the Chicago boxer reeling through the ropes, and landing in the expensive ringside seats, bloodied and embarrassed as shit.

A ringside reporter with Sportsapalooza News overheard "The Fist" mumble if Riggy had hit him with a fucking sledgehammer.

SIDENOTE: The 107-pound Riggatori is now ranked #7 by the prestigious World Boxing Federation.