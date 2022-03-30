Fighting Mad Boxing Promotions Will Put On The Will Smith Vs. Chris Rock Celebrity Boxing Match

LAS VEGAS - (Sports Satire) - The biggest boxing match in the history of the pugilistic sport has been set to take place in Las Vegas on September 10.

Fighting Mad Boxing Promotions has signed Will Smith and Chris Rock to fight in a scheduled 10-round match to determine the celebrity champion of Tinsel Town.

Sports Bet Gazette's senior writer Zorro La Bamba stated that this time Will "The Sucker Puncher" Smith is going to get his 'pretty mug' (as RuPaul calls Will's face) hit, unlike at the Oscars where Smith hit Rock and then quickly skipped off the stage like a New Orleans bitch boy.

People who are supporting the comedian include Howard Stern, Sofia Vergara, LeBron James, Melania Trump, Aaron Rodgers, Lady Gaga, President Biden, and Jeff Bezos.

Those who are in Smith's corner include Sean Hannity, Piers Morgan, Sen. Marjorie Taylor Greene, President Putin, Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, Greg "The Human Rodent" Gutfeld, and gay rapper Black Kitty Meow Meow.

SIDENOTE: La Bamba spoke with VP Kamala Harris and she stated that she hopes that 'Rocky' beats the ever livin' shit out of Will "The Ambusher" Smith.