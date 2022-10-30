The San Francisco Beavers Defeat The Georgia G-Spots 42-41 in Women's Federated Football League Action

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 30 October 2022

image for The San Francisco Beavers Defeat The Georgia G-Spots 42-41 in Women's Federated Football League Action
WFFL action early in the fourth quarter between the Beavers and the G-Spots.

SAN FRANCISCO - (Sports Satire) - According to Sports Mirror reporter Tortilla Torres, the Women's Federated Football League (WFFL) is picking up millions of viewers each week.

In the most recent game the San Francisco Beavers defeated the Georgia G-Spots by a score of 42-41.

Miss Torres, wrote that the fact that the (female) players wear the skimpiest uniforms and are all 9's or better has really helped to showcase the sport and get it out to the viewing public, 47% of which are women between the ages of 19 and 43.

In the game which was played at San Francisco's Kotex Tampon Arena, Beaver's quarterback Tansi Galacondra, threw four touchdown passes and ran for another one.

Meanwhile the field goal kicker for the G-Spots, Cleo McWabash kicked a league-setting 9 field goals.

SIDENOTE: In order for the girls to be accepted by the governing committee of the Women's Federated Football League, each one must be between the ages of 19-29, must have an IQ of 107 or better, plus she must look extremely gorgeous in her birthday suit, with not even half an ounce of fat anywhere on her body.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

