Thousands of Frustrated Philadelphia Eagles Fans Have Now Switched Over To The Pittsburgh Steelers

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 17 February 2023

image for Thousands of Frustrated Philadelphia Eagles Fans Have Now Switched Over To The Pittsburgh Steelers
Tobin Vizzarelli, long time Eagles fan says arrivederci birds.

PHILADELPHIA - (Sports Satire) - Sports Mirror reporter Tortilla Torres writes that the fans of Philadelphia sports teams (i.e. the Phillies, the 76ers, the Flyers, and the Union) can be some of the most fickle of any sports fans in the world; with the one possible exception of fans of the Manchester United Red Devils.

Since losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII (57), many Eagles fans have been on the verge of having a complete bat shit crazy breakdown, many have stopped eating, some have stopped bathing, and some have destroyed thousands of dollars of Eagles jerseys, banners, caps, drinking mugs, underwear, and condoms.

One longtime Eagles fan named Fedora "Granny Fill" Fillaberger, 91½, said that she and thousands of formerly devoted Eagles fans are so damn mad at the loser green birds, that they are switching allegiance over to the other Pennsylvania NFL team, The Pittsburgh Steelers. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

