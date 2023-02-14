Super Bowl LVII MVP Patrick Mahomes To Undergo Ankle Replacement Surgery

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 14 February 2023

image for Super Bowl LVII MVP Patrick Mahomes To Undergo Ankle Replacement Surgery
Mahomes doctor says he may never roller skate again.

KANSAS CITY - (Super Bowl Satire) - Sportsapalooza is reporting that the MVP of Super Bowl LVII, Patrick Mahomes will have to undergo surgery.

Team physician, Dr. Coronado Hillbrewster said that Patrick will be going in to have ankle replacement surgery, just as soon as a donor can be found.

Mahomes has injured his ankle six times, just in the past year.

He says that he can still get around, but it does hurt when he and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany go line dancing, water skiing, scuba diving, or mountain climbing.

SIDENOTE: The doctor who will be performing the ankle replacement surgery says that the recovery rate is 89%.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Super Bowl

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more