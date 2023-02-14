Super Bowl LVII MVP Patrick Mahomes To Undergo Ankle Replacement Surgery

KANSAS CITY - (Super Bowl Satire) - Sportsapalooza is reporting that the MVP of Super Bowl LVII, Patrick Mahomes will have to undergo surgery.

Team physician, Dr. Coronado Hillbrewster said that Patrick will be going in to have ankle replacement surgery, just as soon as a donor can be found.

Mahomes has injured his ankle six times, just in the past year.

He says that he can still get around, but it does hurt when he and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany go line dancing, water skiing, scuba diving, or mountain climbing.

SIDENOTE: The doctor who will be performing the ankle replacement surgery says that the recovery rate is 89%.