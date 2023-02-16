Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He'll Double Patrick Mahomes Salary If He Signs With The Cowboys

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 16 February 2023

image for Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He'll Double Patrick Mahomes Salary If He Signs With The Cowboys
Jerry Jones says that Patrick will be wearing Cowboy blue, gray, and white this coming NFL season.

DALLAS - (Sports Satire) - The last time that the Cowboys won the Super Bowl was 26 years ago, and team owner Jerry Jones is, to use a Texas expression, fit to be tied.

Jones told his statuesque wife Eugenia, and children Stephen, Charlotte, and Jerry Jr. that he wants to get another Super Bowl victory before he retires and turns the team over to the kiddoes.

Jerry, who is an octogenairian (80) says that he truly feels that the only way the Dallas Cowboys will get another Super Bowl trophy (they have 5 Super Bowl victories) is with a damn good quarterback like Patrick Mahomes.

Jones has made it abundantly clear that his current starting quarterback Dak "Ouch" Prescott is too damn fragile and injury prone, having had 17 injuries just in the past two years, including his latest injury, a dislocated scrotum.

SIDENOTE: Jones texted Mahomes and he congratulated him and he then told him that he'll double what the Chiefs are paying him if he agrees to quarterback the Cowboys.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Dallas CowboysJerry JonesSuper Bowl

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more