Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He'll Double Patrick Mahomes Salary If He Signs With The Cowboys

DALLAS - (Sports Satire) - The last time that the Cowboys won the Super Bowl was 26 years ago, and team owner Jerry Jones is, to use a Texas expression, fit to be tied.

Jones told his statuesque wife Eugenia, and children Stephen, Charlotte, and Jerry Jr. that he wants to get another Super Bowl victory before he retires and turns the team over to the kiddoes.

Jerry, who is an octogenairian (80) says that he truly feels that the only way the Dallas Cowboys will get another Super Bowl trophy (they have 5 Super Bowl victories) is with a damn good quarterback like Patrick Mahomes.

Jones has made it abundantly clear that his current starting quarterback Dak "Ouch" Prescott is too damn fragile and injury prone, having had 17 injuries just in the past two years, including his latest injury, a dislocated scrotum.

SIDENOTE: Jones texted Mahomes and he congratulated him and he then told him that he'll double what the Chiefs are paying him if he agrees to quarterback the Cowboys.