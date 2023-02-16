Jeff Bezos Lost $14 Million On A Super Bowl Bet

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 16 February 2023

Bezos said his company will make the $14 million back in 45 minutes.

AUSTIN - (Satire News) - One of the world's richest men says that he lost $14 million on a Super Bowl bet.

According to reporter Dottie Bazooka with The Sports Balls Illustrated Daily, multi gazillionaire Jeff Bezos, who recently has been acting somewhat erratic, or bat shit crazy as they say down in the Ozarks of Arkansas, placed a bet with a billionaire oligarch from Russia named Starvoski Nikitavich.

Jeff bet on the Philadelphia Eagles and they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35.

Miss Bazooka said that Bezos, said that Jeffy, who is a practical joking asshole sent the $14 million to Nikitavich in dimes.

SIDENOTE: Trump still thinks that he and running mate Teddy "Dracula" Cruz will carry 49 of the 50 states in the 2024 election.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

