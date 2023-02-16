Jeff Bezos Lost $14 Million On A Super Bowl Bet

AUSTIN - (Satire News) - One of the world's richest men says that he lost $14 million on a Super Bowl bet.

According to reporter Dottie Bazooka with The Sports Balls Illustrated Daily, multi gazillionaire Jeff Bezos, who recently has been acting somewhat erratic, or bat shit crazy as they say down in the Ozarks of Arkansas, placed a bet with a billionaire oligarch from Russia named Starvoski Nikitavich.

Jeff bet on the Philadelphia Eagles and they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35.

Miss Bazooka said that Bezos, said that Jeffy, who is a practical joking asshole sent the $14 million to Nikitavich in dimes.

