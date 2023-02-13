The Kansas City Chiefs Defeat The Philadelphia Eagles In Super Bowl LVII - 38 to 35

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 13 February 2023

image for The Kansas City Chiefs Defeat The Philadelphia Eagles In Super Bowl LVII - 38 to 35
Patrick Mahomes showed the entire world that he is "Superman!"

GLENDALE, Arizona - (Super Bowl Satire) - A hobbling, semi-crippled Patrick Lavon Mahomes led his war-chanting Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LVII (57).

The game was played in Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium, formerly The Hot-As-Hell Desert Field.

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, in one of the hardest fought Super Bowl games since the Dallas Cowboys defeated The Detroit Lions 63 to 61.

The game drew a crowd of 82,193 fans, with the cheapest (nosebleed) seats going for $17,818.91

Some of the famous celebrities who were in attendance included LeBron James, Paul McCartney, Jay Z (minus wife Beyonce) (?), Bradley Cooper, King Charles III, Yo Yo Afro Woke, Willie Nelson, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Kevin Hart, 3 of the 4 members of Led Zeppelin, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Mahomes, who is 27¼ said after the game that his pain number, on a scale of 1 to 10 was a 13.

SIDENOTE: Mahomes, won the MVP award, which NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell presented to him along with the keys to a fully loaded 2023 Lamborghini Murcielago, in the colors of the KC Chiefs.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Super Bowl

