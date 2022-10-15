NASCAR Princess To Film a Commercial For Danica Patrick 24-Hour Pantiliners

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 15 October 2022

image for NASCAR Princess To Film a Commercial For Danica Patrick 24-Hour Pantiliners
Danica says that her new Danica Patrick 24-Hour Pantiliners are the best she has ever worn.

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin - (Sports Satire) - The race car driver who is known as "The Princess of NASCAR" is proud to announce that she has just signed a contract to appear in a commercial for Danica Patrick's 24-Hour Pantiliners.

Pia Confetti, with Sportsapalooza stated that the new pantiliners are selling so well that the company that manufactures them is having to put on a second shift to meet the tremendous demand.

The pantiliners, come in five designer colors including, Last Lap Lavender, Razzmatazz Red, Checkered Flag Charcoal, Race Car Raw Umber, and Green Flag Green.

Danica is proud to star the commercial, which will be shown throughout America, as well as in Mexico, Canada, Cambodia, the UK, and Afghanistan.

SIDENOTE: Danica's boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, says that he is very proud of his sexy, svelte, sexpot girlfriend.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

