NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Suspended For Spitting On The Windshield of Kyle Larson's Race Car

LAS VEGAS - (Sports Satire) - Bubba Wallace who many say has a fuse the size of a grain of Louisiana dirt rice, has just been suspended from racing in a NASCAR sanctioned race for 13 months.

According to NASCAR, Wallace had received a total of four warnings about repeatedly spitting on Larson's car.

Wallace's action is a clear violation of NASCAR's Code of Conduct page 67, section 14-S, paragraph 3, sentences 8, 9, and 10.

Bubba said that he will appeal the ruling, but he was told by the executive president of NASCAR Logan F. Fiskywater, that he would basically just be pissing in the windy wind.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson, noted that Wallace even spit on Fiskywater's 2022 Cadillac Escalade as seen on parking lot security camera tape.

SIDENOTE: Wallace said that the spitter in the video does look like him, but he remarked that he does not own a red Trump MAGA cap.