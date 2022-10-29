Danica's NASCAR Babe String Bikini Panties Are America's Top Selling Panties

NEW YORK CITY - (Sports Satire) - When it comes to sexual sensuality, no one can top Danica Patrick.

The 5-foot-1-inch dynamo of libido can exude eroticism with the best of them, including Kim Kardashian, J.Lo, Britney Spears, and even Liz Hurley.

Danica who has been in an open relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers says that the two have talked about marriage for many years, but at the moment Aaron is too busy playing in the NFL, filming Allstate Commercials, and skeet shooting.

Meanwhile Dani continues her NASCAR career and was recently named Female NASCAR Racer We Would Love To Neck With In The Back Seat by the male student body of Texas A&M University.

Aaron's sexy, petite, babe has just learned that her Danica's NASCAR Babe String Bikini Panties are the top selling panties in the nation.