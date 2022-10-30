Verteran NASCAR Driver Quits Due To Suffering From Uncontrollable Road Rage

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida - (Sports Satire) - Sports Buzz reporter Jenny Jo Viper, has just broken the story that NASCAR's veteran race car driver Gomer "Goober" Woodglue, 32, has decided to hang up his foam rear-view mirror dice for good.

Miss Viper, who spells her last name with one P, spoke with Woodglue at the Crocked Crocodile Lounge, which is located right next door to The Daytona Beach Police Department.

"Goober", as his family, friends, and fans call him, said that the reason he decided to quit is because the racing committee put pressure on him after it came out in an article about him in The Chicago Daily Wind Newspaper that he gets out of control when another race car driver passes him on the race track.

SIDENOTE: Woodglue says that he has applied to be a greeter at a Walmart in Daytona Beach.