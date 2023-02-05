Why do Soccer Players Run Up and Down the Field Screaming?

Funny story written by UncleDale

Sunday, 5 February 2023

image for Why do Soccer Players Run Up and Down the Field Screaming?
Oi, you tosser, get yer 'ead out yer arse. Wanker!

I am an American.

Why do the Brit. Soccer players run up and down the field Screaming all the time?

Seems like they come on the field Screaming - do big - mouthed Screaming all during the game - and Screaming the end.

The producers of slasher Horror movies would like to hire them for their movies. They are all Naturals.

Maybe they will make a Soccer slasher Movie.

They will have all the Screamers they need.

The guys will probably work for free.

Just recently the Tottenham Hotspurs - (after the Game) - the Guy is doing Big - Mouthed screams as he runs around.

Lionel Messi in the recent World Cup got Fined - he did such huge screams.

You don't see the tennis Ladies going around doing orgasmic screams - after their games.

It must be a European Soccer Thing.

(Lance Bottomly - Hollywood Journalist.)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Football (Soccer)

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more