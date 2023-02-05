Why do Soccer Players Run Up and Down the Field Screaming?

I am an American.

Why do the Brit. Soccer players run up and down the field Screaming all the time?

Seems like they come on the field Screaming - do big - mouthed Screaming all during the game - and Screaming the end.

The producers of slasher Horror movies would like to hire them for their movies. They are all Naturals.

Maybe they will make a Soccer slasher Movie.

They will have all the Screamers they need.

The guys will probably work for free.

Just recently the Tottenham Hotspurs - (after the Game) - the Guy is doing Big - Mouthed screams as he runs around.

Lionel Messi in the recent World Cup got Fined - he did such huge screams.

You don't see the tennis Ladies going around doing orgasmic screams - after their games.

It must be a European Soccer Thing.

(Lance Bottomly - Hollywood Journalist.)