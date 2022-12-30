So Many New Sports Teams - The Delaware Blue Hens - Santa Cruz Banana Slugs, Etc.

America has had an explosion of College and Minor League sports teams - as reported recently in the Media.

One memorable one is the Scottsdale Fighting Artichokes - (known as one of the most combative Vegetables around).

Another is the Wichita Wing Nuts - (a particular favorite of Conservative Republicans).

And the Modesto Nuts are big among the Gay crowd. ('Go Nuts - Go, they scream'). With Chants of 'We are Nuts over Nuts' also breaking out at times.

In Biden's state - Delaware - the 'Fightin' Blue Hens are a big hit - (the State bird of Delaware).

Except the opposing teams are always shouting - 'Go lay an Egg'. to incite them to failure.

In Ohio - the Akron Rubberduckies are popular - with their Fans chanting - 'Go Rubber Duckies - Go Rubber Duckies' - it rings sort of Strangely in the Air. Really scares the other team.

In North Dakota the Fighting Sioux are strong. (The U. S. Calvary never quite subdued North Dakota.)

Newer teams into Rap music are coming up with their own names.

Alabama Shit Kickers - Turdville Hotties - Florida Fornicating Gators.

No Sissy names for them.