LOS ANGELES - (Sports Satire) - The Sportsapalooza News Agency has just announced that Javier Hernandez Balcazar, better known as Chicharito, is hinting that he may be purchasing the world's number one football team, (soccer in the US) from team owners, the highly, unpopular Glazer family.

Balcazar, played for the Manchester United Red Devils from 2010 to 2015, while he carried on a tremendously passionate and extremely intimate relationship with the hot, sexy, erotically sensuous UK singer, actress, and famed crotchless panties-model Cheryl Ann Tweedy (aka Cheryl Cole).

SNA's Pia Confetti, said that the highly reputable Timeless Magazine even named Balcazar and Cole the "2014 Power Couple of The World."

After leaving Man U in 2015, the native of Guadalajara, Mexico played for Real Madrid, Mucho Michoacan, West Ham U, Real Sevilla, Real Rancho Cucamonga, and now he is a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Miss Confetti, revealed that at one time or another, Chic has dated each one of the five Kardashian sisters, Taylor Swift, Shakira, Ivanka Trump, and most recently a member of The Sopaipilla Muchachas Band and former Playboy playmate Cha Cha Rodriguez-Hotfield.