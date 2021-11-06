Costco Is Selling Official Sports Cardboard Fan Cutouts

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The Ta Da News Agency is reporting that the huge national corporation, Costco, which operates a chain of membership-only outlets will be giving it’s millions of customers an opportunity to purchase official sports cardboard fan cutouts.

A rep for the huge giant franchise Othello Brick, told TDNA reporter Sequoia Sexx, that through a deal with major league sports organizations, they have attained literally millions of the sports cardboard fan cutouts, that were used during the coronavirus pandemic, when fans were not allowed to attend games.

Brick went on to say that many of the cutouts are actually of famous people including Jennifer Lopez, President Obama, Britney Spears, Blake Shelton, Black Kitty Meow Meow, Megan Thee Stallion, and Mike Tyson.

He went on to say that there has been a tremendous request for the cutout of Jennifer Lopez, since her cutout accidentally showed a nip slip.

The cutouts will be selling for $16.98 each or two for $33.93.

SIDENOTE: Costco has stated that any customer purchasing more than $1,000 in one store visit, will be able to purchase the sports cardboard fan cutout of their choice for $2.