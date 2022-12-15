King Charles III, Says Buckingham Palace Will Be Renovated By Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 15 December 2022

image for King Charles III, Says Buckingham Palace Will Be Renovated By Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles
A construction company from Brooklyn has been hired to do the $14.9 million renovation.

BUCKINGHAM PALACE - (Satire News) - The BBC reports that King Charles III, has set aside. $14.9 million to renovate Buck House, which is 317 years old.

BBC's Ocean Figgly personally spoke to the new monarch, who looked quite dashing in his $8,000 designer Prince Charming uniform.

Charlie, as his wife, Cammy, calls him, said that the palace will be getting a total of nine, 75 inch TV screens, along with 17 Keurig tea makers, and 26 boom bots.

The king said that they are also having a helicopter landing port built in the back of the castle which will be for the official Buckingham Palace helicopter "Copter Royal."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

