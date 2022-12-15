BUCKINGHAM PALACE - (Satire News) - The BBC reports that King Charles III, has set aside. $14.9 million to renovate Buck House, which is 317 years old.

BBC's Ocean Figgly personally spoke to the new monarch, who looked quite dashing in his $8,000 designer Prince Charming uniform.

Charlie, as his wife, Cammy, calls him, said that the palace will be getting a total of nine, 75 inch TV screens, along with 17 Keurig tea makers, and 26 boom bots.

The king said that they are also having a helicopter landing port built in the back of the castle which will be for the official Buckingham Palace helicopter "Copter Royal."