Multi millionaires still playing Football, like it matters

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 5 May 2022

image for Multi millionaires still playing Football, like it matters
Nah, it really is as good as it looks

Multi-millionaires are still kicking a football around a field, in the belief that doing so still matters.

Footballer Hay Bales said 'Yeah, like, Man if the guys and me stop playing football, it has a massive impact on the world, I mean we are paid so much that what we do must be so important If I don't turn up to '.

Film Star Gareth Lightfoot added 'I got a cool four million for my last film, so what I do must be really important. If I don't turn up to work, that film would never have been made, and there would we be'.

Football Kit Man Harry O'Day muttered 'Nothing of this nature makes a difference. After this, I am off to do a few hours in a food bank, for nothing, and that matters more.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Football (Soccer)uselesswaste of moneywaste of spaceWaste of time

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more