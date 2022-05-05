Multi millionaires still playing Football, like it matters

Multi-millionaires are still kicking a football around a field, in the belief that doing so still matters.

Footballer Hay Bales said 'Yeah, like, Man if the guys and me stop playing football, it has a massive impact on the world, I mean we are paid so much that what we do must be so important If I don't turn up to '.

Film Star Gareth Lightfoot added 'I got a cool four million for my last film, so what I do must be really important. If I don't turn up to work, that film would never have been made, and there would we be'.

Football Kit Man Harry O'Day muttered 'Nothing of this nature makes a difference. After this, I am off to do a few hours in a food bank, for nothing, and that matters more.'