Nottingham Forest Relegated But Looking Forward to Their Next Promotion in 2045

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Sunday, 30 October 2022

image for Nottingham Forest Relegated But Looking Forward to Their Next Promotion in 2045
City Ground Nottingham

Nottingham - Nottingham Forest FC finds itself in the bottom 3 in the Premier League table midway through its first season in the top flight since 1999, but Manager Steve Cooper isn’t worried about being demoted to the Championship again.

“Hey we jump up about 4 times every century so we’ll be back in 2045, give or take a few years” said Cooper while on his fourth pint at Ye Olde Trip to Jerusalem pub. “I’ll be 65, we can afford Ronaldo, Mo Salah and Erling Haaland by then, it will be a great front line if you ask me”.

Cooper was called into an emergency meeting with Forest ownership immediately after the interview.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Football (Soccer)Nottingham Forest

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more