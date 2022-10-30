Nottingham Forest Relegated But Looking Forward to Their Next Promotion in 2045

Nottingham - Nottingham Forest FC finds itself in the bottom 3 in the Premier League table midway through its first season in the top flight since 1999, but Manager Steve Cooper isn’t worried about being demoted to the Championship again.

“Hey we jump up about 4 times every century so we’ll be back in 2045, give or take a few years” said Cooper while on his fourth pint at Ye Olde Trip to Jerusalem pub. “I’ll be 65, we can afford Ronaldo, Mo Salah and Erling Haaland by then, it will be a great front line if you ask me”.

Cooper was called into an emergency meeting with Forest ownership immediately after the interview.