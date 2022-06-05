Real Madrid Says That Their Pink Soccer Ball Experiment Will Be Discontinued Immediately

MADRID, Spain - (Sports Satire) - Real Madrid has just announced that their pink soccer ball experiment has deflated.

A spokesperson for the team from Spain, stated that some of the Real Madrid fans had suggested the idea to the team owners; who openly decided to order 85 pink soccer balls.

According to the Sports Bet Gazette (Spain), the first game in which the pink balls were used saw an usual number of fights in the stands between what one taco vendor described as a hell of a brawl between gays and non-gays.

The team announcer noted that at one point the game was stopped so that order could be restored to the throngs of fans who were shouting, cussing, kicking, hitting, and pinching the hell out of each other.

SIDENOTE: After the end of the game which had to be cut short by 4 minutes and 17 seconds, a Real Madrid executive said that he has ordered that every one of the 85 pink soccer balls be deflated, burned, and the ashes tossed into the Bay of Biscay.