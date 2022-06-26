The Liverpool Soccer Team Cancels Their Two Exhibition Games That Were Scheduled To Be Played In Russia

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 26 June 2022

image for The Liverpool Soccer Team Cancels Their Two Exhibition Games That Were Scheduled To Be Played In Russia
"My favorite British soccer team is Liverpool." -LADY GAGA

LIVERPOOL, England - (Sports Satire) - The Sports Bet Gazette (UK) has just informed the people of England that the two soccer games that were scheduled to be played in Russia have both been cancelled.

A team spokesperson said that it did not take a rocket scientist to figure out why.

When asked by a member of the Cambodian press "Why?"

The team rep replied, "Ahhhh, well seeing as how the evil Putin-led country has invaded the peace-loving country of Ukraine, the reason is actually quite obvious, even to a jungle chimp from the Cambodian jungle."

When asked by the same Asian reporter, if the two games would be played later on sometime, the Liverpool spokesperson made a horrendous face and said, "Next question???"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

