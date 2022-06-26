The Liverpool Soccer Team Cancels Their Two Exhibition Games That Were Scheduled To Be Played In Russia

LIVERPOOL, England - (Sports Satire) - The Sports Bet Gazette (UK) has just informed the people of England that the two soccer games that were scheduled to be played in Russia have both been cancelled.

A team spokesperson said that it did not take a rocket scientist to figure out why.

When asked by a member of the Cambodian press "Why?"

The team rep replied, "Ahhhh, well seeing as how the evil Putin-led country has invaded the peace-loving country of Ukraine, the reason is actually quite obvious, even to a jungle chimp from the Cambodian jungle."

When asked by the same Asian reporter, if the two games would be played later on sometime, the Liverpool spokesperson made a horrendous face and said, "Next question???"