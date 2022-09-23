TAMPA BAY, Florida - (Sports Satire) - Sporting Chance Magazine writer Hercules Confetti, says that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's $26 million mansion, Casa Inflated Balls, is on the market.

The mansion has 17 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, and a standard NFL football field located on the grounds, next to the 50 car parking lot.

It is no secret that the Bradys have been fighting and fussing for months on end, with no sign of relief.

They both went to a marriage counselor, but the therapist had to call security because the once happy couple almost came to blows.

Gisele, who is a super model from Brazil, also has a black belt in Karate, and is a Level 7 in Kora Kimoda, which is an ancient Chinese martial arts that was practiced by the legendary Mongolian ruler Genghis Khan.

SIDENTOE: Reports from PBS say that Gisele is seriously thinking about taking two of her three children and moving back to Brazil and resuming her panties modeling career.