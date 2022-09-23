It Doesn't Look Good For The Bradys, Tom and Gisele, As a For Sale Sign Is Sitting In Front of Their $26 Million Mansion

image for It Doesn't Look Good For The Bradys, Tom and Gisele, As a For Sale Sign Is Sitting In Front of Their $26 Million Mansion
Tom and Gisele back when they were happy. (Photo Courtesy of Rob Gronkowski)

TAMPA BAY, Florida - (Sports Satire) - Sporting Chance Magazine writer Hercules Confetti, says that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's $26 million mansion, Casa Inflated Balls, is on the market.

The mansion has 17 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, and a standard NFL football field located on the grounds, next to the 50 car parking lot.

It is no secret that the Bradys have been fighting and fussing for months on end, with no sign of relief.

They both went to a marriage counselor, but the therapist had to call security because the once happy couple almost came to blows.

Gisele, who is a super model from Brazil, also has a black belt in Karate, and is a Level 7 in Kora Kimoda, which is an ancient Chinese martial arts that was practiced by the legendary Mongolian ruler Genghis Khan.

SIDENTOE: Reports from PBS say that Gisele is seriously thinking about taking two of her three children and moving back to Brazil and resuming her panties modeling career.

