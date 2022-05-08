A 700 To 1 Underdog Named "Rich Strike" Kicks The Asses of Kentucky Derby Favorites, Epicenter, Zandon, and Trigger Two

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 8 May 2022

image for A 700 To 1 Underdog Named "Rich Strike" Kicks The Asses of Kentucky Derby Favorites, Epicenter, Zandon, and Trigger Two
Jockey Sonny Leon said "Rich Strike" is so fast he almost fell off him 17 times!

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - (Sports Satire) - History was made at this year's Kentucky Derby, when a late-entering horse named "Rich Strike" surprised the entire thoroughbred racing world and won the coveted 148th Run For The Roses.

"Rich Strike," a brown and lavender-colored horse is owned by Rich and Margarita Dawson, a loving rich couple, who also own lots of shares of Kentucky Fried Chicken, Diet Dr. Pepper, Loretta May's Diet Mint Juleps, and Legos.

The horse was going to originally be named "Sea Biscuit," but the name was changed due to legal reasons.

The winning purse amounted to $13.7 million, which is a derby record, surprising last year's winning purse of $1.1 million.

Venezuelan jockey Sonny "El Chiquito" Leon, who lives with his wife, Lolita, and their 11 children in the tiny fishing village of Cartelville, replied after the race "Dees little muchacho ease so proud as punch tu be dee racing jockey guy who roded dis mucho, mucho queek-running caballo. Rich Strike beated a bunsh of berry, berry fast horseys."

"Rich Strike" is trained by Eric Reed, who has also trained some other fast-as-hell horses including "Fast Betty," "Fast Felix," and "Fast Giddy-Upper."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Horse Racingkentucky derby

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more