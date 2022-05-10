LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - (Sports Satire) - The purple-colored thoroughbred race horse from Japan, has been disqualified.

According to Sportsapalooza News writer Pia Confetti, it appears that "Sushi Sayonara" was tested after the race, and she came up positive for various illegal drugs.

A Kentucky Derby spokesperson, YoAndre Fitz, 57, stated that the Japanese entry was found to have illegal traces of Biotracadeen, Myfofillatunda, Kapavill, and .27% saki.

The jockey who rode "Sushi Sayonara" Heeri "Bingo" Yakeen, remarked that he now knows why all during the race, "Sushi Sayonara" would not stop giggling.

