The Reason Why Japan's Lone Entry In The Kentucky Derby Was Disqualified

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 10 May 2022

image for The Reason Why Japan's Lone Entry In The Kentucky Derby Was Disqualified
Reporters now know why "Sushi Sayonara" is one of the few thoroughbred race horses who loves to eat pizza.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - (Sports Satire) - The purple-colored thoroughbred race horse from Japan, has been disqualified.

According to Sportsapalooza News writer Pia Confetti, it appears that "Sushi Sayonara" was tested after the race, and she came up positive for various illegal drugs.

A Kentucky Derby spokesperson, YoAndre Fitz, 57, stated that the Japanese entry was found to have illegal traces of Biotracadeen, Myfofillatunda, Kapavill, and .27% saki.

The jockey who rode "Sushi Sayonara" Heeri "Bingo" Yakeen, remarked that he now knows why all during the race, "Sushi Sayonara" would not stop giggling.

SIDENOTE: Miss Confetti reported that "Sushi Sayonara's" owner, Osacooda Fukagami, could not be reached for comment as he was engaged in some X-rated sexual copulation with two Louisville whores at a downtown Holiday Inn.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Horse Racingkentucky derby

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more