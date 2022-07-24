Trump and Pence Play Golf

Trump and Mike Pence buried the hatched momentarily when Donald invited Mike out to nine holes of golf.

Strangely, Pence had to keep ducking as balls flew at his head. One of them even exploded.

“Is he still trying to kill me?” Pence asked his caddie. “Why isn’t he in prison?”

The caddie said, “The whole world is asking that, sir. Care for a five-iron?”

“This isn’t a five-iron shot.”

“No, I mean for self-defense. You may wish to step out of the way, sir. Mr. Trump’s golf cart has a turbo charger and he’s heading this way!”

Mike and his caddie jumped into the nearest water hole, but to Donald Trump’s disappointment, it did not house any crocodiles.

Although Trump’s caddy, Rudy Giuliani, was seen planting poisonous snakes in the rough … that is until he screamed and called for help, running out of the bush with a rattler stuck to his arm.

And that was only on the first hole.