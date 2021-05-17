LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) – After months and months of speculation, the Bedroom Pillow Talk news agency has finally learned how much the extremely popular songstress Katy Perry gets paid for being a judge on American Idol.

Miss Perry has had dozens of hit songs including “I Kissed A Girl and I Liked it,” “California Gurls,” “Galveston Gals,” and “I Fondled A Woman and I Loved The Hell Out of It.”

The 36-year-old started off her career singing gospel, and then she ventured into grunge rock, hard rock, swamp rock, and finally Yiddish rock.

While she doesn’t like to talk about it, she is rumoured to own thousands of shares in several very popular and highly profitable adult-themed websites including eLibido.sex, eBoinking.dic, and eHorny.wow.

She also, allegedly, owns 51% of The Los Angeles Watchdog Witnesser newspaper.

Bedroom Pillow Talk's reporter Carolina Chipotle, first broke the story that Katy’s American Idol salary is $21.9 million.

Perry also gets to use the American Idol yacht twice a month, plus the show allows her free use of the $5.8 million American Idol beach house, Casa Musica, located on Malibu Beach.

A spokesperson recently told Macadamia Honeysuckle, with LaLaLand Daily that she may be looking to purchase the Burger Bandit hamburger chain.

Miss Honeysuckle revealed Katy's favorite number is 717, her favorite country is Pisagovia, and her favorite NBA basketball team is the San Antonio Spurs.