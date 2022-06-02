The Los Angeles Lakers Have Just Signed The Very First Eskimo To Ever Play In The NBA

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 2 June 2022

image for The Los Angeles Lakers Have Just Signed The Very First Eskimo To Ever Play In The NBA
Cold balls don't stop Eskimos

LOS ANGELES - (Sports Satire) - In a move that has every Los Angeles Lakers fan jumping ecstatically for joy, the Lakers have just signed the very first Eskimo to ever play in the National Basketball League.

Team owner Jeanie Buss, said that she personally traveled to Cold Butt, Alaska to talk to 19-year-old Nanook Nookie, Jr.

Nookie Jr. stands 7-foot-2, and is believed to be the tallest Eskimo, in the entire history of Eskimos.

Ms. Buss said that she agreed to bring Nookie's dog sled team from Cold Butt to L.A.

When Zorro La Bamba with Sports Bet Gazette asked Nookie, who will wear number 0, what he will miss about Alaska he replied in his broken Eskomoian, "I wheel not mees really anyteeng about my home stated, excepted for maybe my pet penguin, which I named Ricky Gervais.

Meanwhile Laker's super star and Melania Trump's boyfriend LeBron James said that he is so happy to have Nookie on his team that he will personally fly in from Alaska, 125 pounds of choice walrus meat for Nanook and his girlfriend Neesha Iglooknocky to his new mansion, 'Casa Sardine' on Malibu Beach.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

