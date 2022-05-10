The Sexy Owner of The Los Angeles Lakers May Change The Team's Name

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 10 May 2022

image for The Sexy Owner of The Los Angeles Lakers May Change The Team's Name
"Jeanie Buss is one of the hottest, sexiest, and most erotically stunning pro sports team owner." -PRESIDENT BIDEN

LOS ANGELES - (Sports Satire) - Word filtering out of Tinsel Town (aka L.A.) is that the owner of the Lakers, Jeanie Buss, 60¼, has hinted that she may be changing the team name.

The purple, gold, and black clad Lakers moved from Minneapolis in September of 1960, just 48 hours before Jeanie was born.

Zorro La Bamba with Sports Bet Gazette stated that the team was named after the 10,000 lakes found in and around Minneapolis.

La Bamba spoke with Ms. Buss, who informed him that Los Angeles only has 22 lakes, so she feels that it's really silly to call her Los Angeles team, the Lakers.

She then added that it would be like calling a sports team from Florida, the Polar Bears.

Meanwhile LeBron James, who is openly dating Melania Trump, says that whatever his boss wants to call the team is perfectly fine with him, just as long as she pays him his $44.5 million yearly salary.

Factual Facts: Jeanie Buss is 5-foot-7, LeBron James is 6-foot-9, Dwight Howard is 6-foot-10, and Kristen Chenoweth is 4-foot-11.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

