President Biden Has Invited The Mexican Basketball Association Champs, The Tijuana Toros, To The White House For A Fajita Barbecue

NEW YORK CITY - (Sports Satire) - Sporting Chance Magazine reporter Hercules Confetti, has just remarked that the champions of the Mexican Basketball Association, the Tijuana Toros are going to be Washington, D.C. bound.

The new White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (who is a black woman), has stated that President Biden is a big fan of the basketball champs from just south of the border.

The team will dine in the White House Millard Fillmore Dining Room, with POTUS, Mrs. POTUS, Robert De Niro, Nancy Pelosi, and famed bullfighter Joaquin Beauregard Gazpacho.

The Toros will be treated to a first-class meal of Grilled Fajitas, arroz (rice), frijoles (beans), esparagos (asparagus), and Tequila-Flavored Ice Cream, for desert.

VP Harris, noted that she personally knows Toros coach Woody "The Telephone Pole" Washington, who stands 7-foot-3-inches, and noted that Woody can change burned out ceiling lights in his mansion in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, without using a step stool.

Meanwhile, Coach Washington's sexy wife, Gwen "Hot Pants" Washington (38-22-36), stated that she will be accompanying the team to D.C. and she would love to visit the Washington Monument, the Smithsonian Institute, and the oldest McDonalds in the nation's capitol.

SIDENOTE: The Tijuana Toros will be presenting President Biden with a pair of gold-plated maracas that once belonged to the world-famous Mexican mariachi crooner, Jose Juan Jerry De Los Toros.